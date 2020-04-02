Leah Ellis Johnson

Leah Ellis Johnson, 96 of Gallatin, previously of McMinnville, passed away March 25, 2020.

Mrs. Johnson was born March 11, 1924, in White County, to Charlie and Ina Ellis.

She was a member of Friendship The Baptist Church and worked as a secretary at Eastside Elementary. Her family was her first love, and she also loved gardening, flowers, cooking, crocheting, and quilting.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband of over 65 years, Layron “W.L.” Johnson.

She is survived by her four daughters and son, Carol (Tom) Moore, of Hendersonville, Diana (John) Doss, of Nashville, Charlene (Don) Kennedy, of Madison, Mississippi, Judy Elliott, of Gallatin, Terry Johnson, of Gallatin; four grandchildren, David, Beth, Brooke, Chris; and six great -grandchildren.

Graveside service and interment was 2 p.m., March 28, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Cheer Mental Health, in McMinnville, TN.

McMinnville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.