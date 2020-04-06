Lee Cemetery damaged in storm

By Rachel Auberger

Lee Cemetery, tucked away behind some residential homes on Country Club Road, is one of approximately five African-American cemeteries in White County, and, in the early morning hours of March 29, it was damaged by strong winds that ripped through the county.

“A lot of people don’t know this cemetery is back here,” James “Knobby” Gwynn said about the century-old cemetery. “I didn’t even know it was back here until about 40 years ago when I moved back to Sparta.”

According to a property deed that Gwynn had in hand, the land for the cemetery was purchased from J.R. Lee and his wife, Josie, on Jan. 20, 1909, for the price of $100.

“Back then, black people couldn’t be buried where white people were buried,” Gwynn explained. “There were a few cemeteries, mostly family plots, and then this land was purchased.”

Lee Cemetery is small, but the heritage is rich. There are headstones depicting military veterans. There are families: mothers and fathers, babies. There are patriarchs surrounded by the generations that came after them. There is an Eastern Star. There are simple headstones that mark where a family member was laid to rest, but the only record of the name lives within the family’s stories as there wasn’t money to engrave the stone. There are graves marked with a field rock because there wasn’t enough money to afford a headstone. There are decorative plots with benches and stone and memorials.

Rich or poor, young or old, their final resting place is a treasured piece of history for the African-American community of White County, but the March 29 storm, which came through the county with both straight line winds of 95 miles per hour and an EF-0 tornado, has threatened the viability of the property.

One tree was completely blown down, while another was split in half. Several trees have large branches that have fallen, and one tree is leaning precariously over nearby graves. Among all the wreckage, flowers and military flags were thrown around the property, and, most significantly, three headstones were broken by the falling tree.

“I don’t know how we will afford the cleanup,” Anita Worthington, one of the cemetery’s committee members, said. “We usually just have enough money in our fund to keep the lawn mowed.”

Worthington said they were able to contact a Mennonite organization out of the Pulaski area that came and moved the fallen tree and branches. Worthington said she was very grateful for the help they provided.

“They didn’t have a wood-chipper or any way to dispose of the trees, so they were able to get them off of the graves, but now they are stacked beside the fence,” she explained.

In addition to removing the trees completely from the property, a couple of other trees will need to be cut down and several more will need to be topped.

“We don’t want any more trees falling on the graves, and the next storm could take these that aren’t stable,” Gwynn said.

Worthington said the committee is looking for ways to afford to get the repairs done and the trees removed.

“We don’t know how much it is going to cost, but tree removal is expensive,” she said. “If anyone would feel led to make a donation toward helping us restore the Lee Cemetery, we have a fund set up at US Bank.”