Legal Aid Society to offer free legal advice by telephone in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, announced March 30 that it will be offering free legal advice over the phone in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a challenging time for many in Middle Tennessee who are facing unexpected changes to their lives, such as the sudden loss of a job or overwhelming debts,” said DarKenya W. Waller, executive director of Legal Aid Society. “In addition to our regular legal services, which have continued uninterrupted through this period, we are providing a convenient new way for residents to get free, qualified legal advice without having to leave their homes.”

Middle Tennessee residents facing a civil legal issue, such as questions about housing and renters’ rights, bankruptcy, medical bills, debt collection, domestic violence, applying for SNAP benefits and applying for unemployment benefits can call a dedicated phone number during any of the following times:

Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 4–6 p.m. (call 1-800-238-1443)

Thursday, April 2, 2020, 4–6 p.m. (call 1-800-238-1443)

Thursday, April 9, 2020, 3–4:30 p.m. (call 1-800-238-1443)

Saturday, April 11, 2020, 8:30–11 a.m. (call 1-800-238-1443)

Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 4:30–6:30 p.m. (call 1-800-238-1443)

Saturday, April 18, 2020, 8:30–11 a.m. (call 1-800-238-1443)

Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 4–6 p.m. (call 1-800-238-1443)

Thursday, April 23, 2020, 3–4:30 p.m. (call 1-800-238-1443)

Saturday, April 25, 2020, 8:30–11 a.m. (call 1-800-238-1443)

Monday, April 27, 2020, 4–6:30 p.m. (call 1-800-238-1443)

Additional times will be open to veterans only, through a partnership with Operation Stand Down, on April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Call 1-800-238-1443.)

After a short eligibility screening, callers will receive a call from a volunteer attorney within 30 minutes who will be able to offer assistance for their specific questions.

Attorneys interested in signing up for the clinics can contact Kendra Cheek at Legal Aid Society with the times they are available (kcheek@las.org), the types of cases about which they feel comfortable providing counsel and the phone number at which clinic patrons can reach them. Additionally, attorneys can visit Legal Aid Society’s Pro Bono Matters website (las.org/volunteer/pro-bono-matters) at any time to find Middle Tennesseans in need of a volunteer attorney.

The Legal Aid Society staff is currently working remotely and is also available to accept client calls Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands at 615-244-6610 or visit www.las.org.

About Legal Aid Society

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their well-being and support opportunities to overcome poverty. It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way. Learn more at www.las.org or by following the firm on Facebook.