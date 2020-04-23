Lela Mae Terrell Summers

Lela Mae Terrell Summers, 92, of Sparta, passed away April 20, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Mrs. Summers was born July 6, 1927, in Smithville, to John Haskell Terrell and Arlena Ashburn Terrell.

She was a retired secretary for the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Mrs. Summers enjoyed traveling the country alongside her husband in their R.V. and being on Center Hill Lake, but her true joy was her family. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Sparta.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Summers; son, William Kyle Summers; and siblings, Daisy Ferrell, Rosa Allen, Ferman Terrell, Bernice Terrell, Laura Ruth Hughes, and Ernest Ray Terrell.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Kay Summers Farley and husband David; daughter-in-law, Nancy Deal Summers; grandchildren, Kristen Farley, Michael Farley and wife Allison, Andy Verble, Steven Summers; great-grandchildren, Zoey Verble, Drew Verble, Eli Verble, Henry Farley; two sisters, Betty Moss, Nell Medley; and several nieces and nephews.

In honor of Mrs. Summers’ wishes, a private graveside service was conducted at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Randall Kirby officiated.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.