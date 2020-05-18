Lela Mai Stevens Campbell

Lela Mai Stevens Campbell, 84, passed from this life to her heavenly home, on May 15, 2020, at Signature Healthcare, in Algood.

Mrs. Campbell was a member of First Baptist Church of Sparta, an independent Mary Kay Beauty Consultant for many years, a homemaker, and an avid gardener.

Throughout her life, she volunteered for a variety of church responsibilities and later for the White County Election Commission and White County Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Floyd Campbell, and son-in-law, Keith D. Beene.

She is survived by four children, Evon Campbell Heady, of Cookeville, Mark (Jo Ann) Campbell, of Sparta, Ellen Campbell Beene, of North Carolina, Michael (Trudy) Campbell, of Sparta; four grandchildren, Angela (Richard) Boone, of Rickman, Steven (Mandy) Heady, of Sparta, Erik and Miranda Beene, of North Carolina; and two great-grandchildren, Richmond and Mahalah Boone, of Rickman.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Sparta First Baptist Church 39’ers.

Due to COVID-19 measures, a private family service will be conducted from the chapel of Hunter Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Brad Walker will officiate.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.