Leslie Wayne Luna

Leslie Wayne Luna, 61, of Sparta, passed away March 26, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Luna was born June 10, 1958, in Crossville, the son of L.V. Luna and Bernice Campbell Luna.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Luna, of Sparta; son, Sean Luna, of Smyrna; brothers, David Luna (Daisy), of Crossville; Stacy Luna (Lori), of Lyles; Charlie Luna, of Centerville; sister, Tina Luna Hooper (Randy), of Waverly; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.