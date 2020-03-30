Leslie Wayne Luna
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 30, 2020 1:31 pm
Leslie Wayne Luna, 61, of Sparta, passed away March 26, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Luna was born June 10, 1958, in Crossville, the son of L.V. Luna and Bernice Campbell Luna.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Luna, of Sparta; son, Sean Luna, of Smyrna; brothers, David Luna (Daisy), of Crossville; Stacy Luna (Lori), of Lyles; Charlie Luna, of Centerville; sister, Tina Luna Hooper (Randy), of Waverly; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.