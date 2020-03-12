Library book sale
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 12, 2020 11:53 am
White County Library will have its Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., March 19; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., March 20; and 8 a.m.-noon, March 21, in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church, 23 N. Church St., in Sparta. More information: (931) 836-3613.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.