Library hosts E-STEAM program

Children participate in the E-STEAM project during a recent event at White County Public Library. The projects are fun yet educational – and sometimes a little messy. (Photo by RACHEL AUBERGER)

By Rachel Auberger

Library hosts E-STEAM programThe E-STEAM (Early Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Math) project is one of the programs made possible by the ThreeStar grant White County received from the Tennessee Dept of Economic and Community Development.

Rebekah Webster Marcum, PhD and professor in early education at Tennessee Tech University, said the grant provided for the purchase of STEAM materials for the library and schools as well as allowing White County Library to host Saturday morning workshops. According to Marcum, each workshop is based on a theme and is designed to provide STEAM experiences for children from birth to second grade.

“All of the activities are play-based, and families are encouraged to play along,” Marcum said.

Each workshop is theme-based and past themes have included nature, colors, building, and, most recently, things that “go.” The next event, on March 14, will be Storytime STEAM and will include activities involving classic stories and fairytales.

“We want the children to have fun, play, and ask questions all while building skills in mathematics and science,” Marcum said. “We also want families to get ideas for applicable ways to build math and inquiry activities and conversations into children’s everyday lives.”

While there are several similar programs in the surrounding area, Marcum, who is a lifelong resident of White County, said this project is special to her both as an early childhood education professional and as a mother to a young child.

“I love that it is for our children and families here in White County,” she said as she expressed her excitement for the local E-STEAM program. “It’s great to connect to different families and see them playing with their children as they paint, build, and create. Our own 2-year old never wants to leave when the workshop is over.”

Students from the early childhood education classes at TTU help to make the Saturday workshops at the White County Public Library possible.

“Most students are in their junior or senior year and are preparing to work with children from birth to age 8 either in schools or in family service programs,” Marcum said about those that help with the workshops. “The workshops provide them with opportunities to work with lots of different families and children of various ages. It’s great for them to plan how to adapt an activity and questions for an 18 month-old, 4-year-old, or 8-year old. It can be messy, busy, and unpredictable, which is great practice for a career in early childhood.”

Marcum said the project would never have become a reality without the help of White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development as it was through the ThreeStar Grant that Robinson worked to secure that the project was made possible.

“We also want to thank the White County Public Library who’s been a super partner in this project,” Marcum said. “We are always so proud to show off our library to TTU students and our families that attend.”

The next E-STEAM event will be 9-11 a.m., March 14, at the library.

“We’ll have lots activities set up in stations about STEAM in stories,” Marcum said. “Please come and invite friends.”