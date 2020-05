Library memorials: January-March

Books in Memory:

Charlene Clouse Andrews, A Place to Call Home: Timeless Southern Charm, given by Michael & Laura Roberts

Charlene Andrews, Costume Jewelry, given by Vicky Matthews & Charline Layne

Opal Baska, enjoy, given by Roger & Denise Creason & Thurman Manson

Emerson Cloyd, Building Hope, given by Roger & Denise Creason & Thurman Mason

Emerson Cloyd, Crazy Mountain Kiss, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

Charlie Mae Cooper, When God Calls the Heart to Love, given by Roger & Denise Creason, & Thurman “Cricket” Mason

Jack L. Cothran, Martin Guitars: A History, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

Carolyn Ford Cravens, Number of Love (Codebreakers), given by WCHS Class of 1960

Arthur “Junior” Cunningham, Riders of The Purple Sage, given by WCHS Class of 1960

D.L. Dodson, The One, given by Roger & Denise Creason, & Thurman “Cricket” Mason

Tammy “Dorothy” England, The Marvelous Land of Oz, given by Terry & Beth Farmer & Juanita Moore

Bettye Floyd, Can’t Hurt Me, given by Patty Stults

Bettye Floyd, Last Day, given by Floyd’s Cash Saver

Freeman Russell Gooch, Life After Death, given by Roger & Denise Creason, & Thurman “Cricket” Mason

Betty Sliger Graham, Porch Living, given by Dot Randolph

Betty Sliger Graham, The Book of Troublesome Creek, given by Connie Jolley

Bertha “ Granny” Gunter, When God Calls the Heart, given by Roger & Denise Creason

Treca Johnson, Psalms for Women, given by Tim & Selina Ross

Treca Johnson, Grace Ann Sings, given by Roger & Denise Creason

Wesley Harold Johnson, Buck, Buck, Moose, given by Kenneth & Jean Ann Weaver

Wesley Harold Johnson, the Healing, given by Roger & Denise Creason

Robert Maguschak, Hide & Seek Harry At the Beach, given by Trevor & Jacob Jones

Robert Maguschak, Hide & Seek Harry ON the Farm, given by Magen Hale

Nell Marchbanks, Songs of America, given by Dianna Officer

Nell Marchbanks, Leadership: In Turbulent Times, The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians, given by Robert & Diana Verble

Nell Marchbanks, The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand For, given by Betty Geer

Nell Marchbanks, Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry, given by Jim & Sandra Oakes & family

Nell Marchbanks, Southern Women, given by Patty Stults

Nell Marchbanks, Wonder Women: 25 Innovators, Inventor’s & Trailblazers, given by White County Library Staff

Nell Marchbanks, The Joy of Cooking, given by Kathy Teeple

Nell Marchbanks, Leading Gracefully, given by Gary & Linda Witt

Nell Marchbanks, Paula Dean’s Southern Baking, Betty Phifer

Shannon Lynn McCormick, Modern Guide to Taxidermy, given by Sue, Gordon, Ashley, Zach, & Kayla

Tommy McCoy, Paradise Sky, given by WCHS Class of 1960

Janet McPeak Rodgers, Maya Angelou, given by Tim & Selina Ross

Warren Douglas Myrich, Bush Craft 101, given by White County Transportation Department

Georgia Ross, Animals, given by Denise Creason

Charles F. Rouse, Vintage Roses, given by Floyd’s Food Saver

Bessie Saylors, Floret Farm’s A Year in Flowers, given by O’Conner Homemakers Club

Nora Sue Shaffield, Light on the Hill, Valley View Baptist Church

Sherry Cope Smith, The Comeback, given by WCHS Class of 1979

Carla Ruth Lee Stanfield, The Storm Whale & The Storm Whale in Winter, given by Doris & Rita Dodson, Robert Bennett II

Roy Douglas Stafford, True You, given by Roger & Denise Creason, & Thurman “ Cricket” Mason

Ben & Zelda Swindell, Cozy White Cottage, given by Geneva Cotten

Gary Turner, Fish & Game Cookbook, given by Library Puppet Team

Gary Turner, Jangles: A Big Fish Story, given by Drew Farley

Louise West, The Pioneer Woman Cooks & The New Testament in It’s World, given by Hoyte Jones & Angie Scarlett

Louise West, Magnolia Table, given by Angie & Audrey Wyatt