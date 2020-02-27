Library taking its puppet show on the road thanks to portable stage

Children at Sparta Head Start enjoy a puppet show provided by White County Public Library.

By Rachel Auberger

White County Public Library often presents children with an engaging puppet show, and now, thanks to a generous donation by the Friends of the Library, they are taking the show on the road.

In the past, the library has presented puppet shows at their summer reading program or other events at the library. According to Dana Gorter, children’s librarian, they have even, on occasion, visited White County elementary schools, but moving a cumbersome stage and a large array of puppets proved difficult – that is until the Friends of the Library stepped in.

“They purchased a new, portable stage for us,” Gorter said, expressing the puppeteers’ gratefulness for the gift that now makes it possible for the show to travel to more schools or events.

Gorter said the library owns a multitude of puppets, ranging from people to animals to aliens and creatures and that the “show” can be tailored to the age group they are visiting as well as the event that is being hosted or a specific theme that a school may have for the day.

Recently, the Library Puppets (and their puppeteers) sang and danced with students at Sparta’s LBJ&C Head Start. According to Juli Randolph, teen librarian and one of the puppeteers, Marylou Riddle, a teacher at Sparta Head Start Center, asked the team to bring their engaging show to the preschool.

“Community outreach is so important to us,” Randolph said, and added that it’s never too early to nurture a love for reading in children. “Even the youngest crowds get the message – reading is fun.”

The brightly-colored puppets sang and danced as the preschoolers clapped and giggled to songs about the A-B-Cs and how much fun reading can be.

“Marylou Riddle and the rest of the Head Start crew are always so welcoming,” Randolph said that she and the rest of the library’s puppeteers enjoyed their time at the Head Start center. “The library really stands behind their work.”

“School Readiness and the well-being of children is the primary goal at Sparta Head Start,” Melony Pryor, Sparta Head Start supervisor “We are grateful the White County Library is willing to partner with us to help enhance the educational experience of the children we serve. The children learn so much from meaningful experiences such as the on-site field trip they provided for us today. We are happy they chose to spend their morning with us, and we hope the seeds they are planting in the children’s minds will continue to grow and develop into a great love of reading for years to come.”

According to Pryor, LBJ&C Head Start has several locations throughout the Upper Cumberland where they provide quality preschool education for children ages 3-5 that includes engaging activities like the one the library presented through their puppet show.

“Registration for the 2020/2021 school year will begin, on Friday, Feb. 14,” Pryor said. “Contact the Sparta Center at (931) 836-2615 for more information on how to apply.”