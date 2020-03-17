Library book sale update
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 17, 2020 5:52 am
From Cathy Farley, director of White County Public Library:
We are fielding lots of calls about the book sale. We want to keep you all safe, and we want to give you a chance to get some reading materials in case of a quarantine. With all of that in mind:
New book sale dates and times:
Wednesday, March 18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, March 19, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
If you feel sick, please do not come. This is an OPTIONAL event.
More information: (931) 836-3613.
