Library book sale update

Last Updated: March 17, 2020 at 5:53 am

From Cathy Farley, director of White County Public Library:

We are fielding lots of calls about the book sale. We want to keep you all safe, and we want to give you a chance to get some reading materials in case of a quarantine. With all of that in mind:

New book sale dates and times:

Wednesday, March 18, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, March 19, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.



If you feel sick, please do not come. This is an OPTIONAL event.

More information: (931) 836-3613.