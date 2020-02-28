Lida Jean “Jeany” Lansford

In honor of her birthday, a Memorial Mass will be conducted by Father John Patrick Day, at 5 p.m., March 7, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church. A gathering of friends and family will follow the service. Ms. Lansford was laid to rest, on Oct. 29, 2019, in Highland Cemetery.

Lida Jean “Jeany” Lansford, 46 of Cookeville, formerly of Sparta, passed away Oct. 24, 2019, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Lansford was born March 3, 1973, in Ascazubi-Pichincha, Ecuador.

When Jeany was a young student, at Cardenal Torre, a private school for girls in Ecuador, she was selected school queen. When she was a student at Baker Elementary School, she was selected as both king and queen of Baker School. Jeany was also selected as the homecoming queen for East Sparta Elementary School, 1984-85. She was a 1991 graduate of White County High School where she was the band sweetheart. She went on to study at Tennessee Tech, University of Memphis, and got a degree in physical therapy from St. Louis College of Health Careers. Her work career spanned from physical therapist to insurance to working as an interpreter.

Surviving family members include her mother, Rosa Lida Galarza Baez Lansford; sisters, Martha Lee Lansford, Carlita Angeline Lansford Robinson; and nephew, Elijah Timothy Souza.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hunter Funeral Home.