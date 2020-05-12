Life Care Center of Sparta hosts Mother’s Day parade

By Rachel Auberger

Residents at Life Care Center of Sparta were given a treat as their families, along with members of the community, paraded around the facility cheering and waving to their loved ones, on May 7.

Heather Stiles, activities director at the Sparta facility that serves as home to over 120 residents, said that she had been receiving phone calls asking if there would be any way for families to visit for the upcoming Mother’s Day.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“We have only been allowed to admit visitors for those receiving end-of-life care,” Latessa Morris, the facility’s administrator said as she explained the majority of residents had not been able to see friends or family members since mid-March.

To allow families to safely “visit,” Stiles organized a car parade. Residents, all wearing masks that were donated by various groups and individuals within the community, surrounded the building, sitting in the sunshine that provided for perfect weather for the event and holding signs to tell their families who much they loved and missed them as 153 cars lined up along Mose Drive.

The parade lasted almost an hour as cars, decorated with banners and balloons and filled with friends, loved ones, and even pets, drove around, stopping whenever a family member was spotted so that a photo could be taken and an extra moment could be shared.

“This has been an emotional event,” Stiles said as she admitted it was difficult to hold back tears during the parade. “Seeing the families get to greet each other and call out to their loved ones. Seeing the residents light up at being able to see their families. It is all overwhelming.”

Linda Perdue, a resident at Life Care Center of Sparta, said that seeing her family made her feel wonderful.

“I saw my oldest daughter and her three kids, and it just made my heart flip flop,” she said. I loved it!”

“I got to see my daughters and great-granddaughters and granddaughters, AND my husband! I really enjoyed this,” Mrs. Allen, another resident, said as she expressed that seeing her family, who circled the building more than once so they could ‘visit’ again, was the best feeling.

Gene Maynard said he enjoyed seeing all the cars as they circled the building, but there was one car that really made him feel special.

“I saw my mom and sister and it sure made for a good day,” Maynard said.

The residents weren’t the only ones overjoyed to see all the visitors. Savannah Steele, an employee at Life Care, and her husband, Thomas Steele, were on hand to support the residents and staff and make sure it was a safe event.

“It felt good,” Savannah Steele said. “We miss the families just as much as the residents do. I was holding back tears. I’m not going to lie.”

Ashley Hickerson, another staff member who also works directly with the residents, said the event was beyond what they could have hoped for.

“I thought it was awesome for the residents to see their family members and vice versa,” Hickerson said. “Just seeing them cry and be so excited to see them was very rewarding.”

The residents had some special visitors join the parade and stop by to say hello and let them know that they aren’t alone during this time. Sheriff Steve Page and Police Chief Doug Goff, along with several deputies and officers, joined the parade. The police lights and sirens were joined by several fire trucks and emergency workers. State Representative Paul Sherrell and White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson were also among the parade participants and members of local churches as well as other community members who simply wanted to help brighten the day.

Stiles said the event was even better than she could have hoped for and she, along with all of the staff at Life Care, could never have enough words to thank the community for the love and support they showed the residents.