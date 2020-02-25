Lillie Mae Davis

Lillie Mae Davis, 88, went to be with the Lord, on February 24, 2020, while she was residing at NHC Healthcare of Cookeville.

Mrs. Davis was born on May 2, 1931 to William Moses Prater and Emma Maynard Prater.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bethel Henry Davis,and her parents, William and Emma Prater.

Survivors include several cousins, and a special friend, Heather Myers.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Feb. 28, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, with burial in Highland Cemetery. Pastor Maston Jackson will officiate. The family will receive visitors 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 28, at the funeral home.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.