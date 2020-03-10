Linda Carolyn Denton

Linda Carolyn Denton, 70, of Quebeck, passed away March 7, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Sparta.

Ms. Denton was born Feb. 16, 1950, in Sparta, to Loyd Moore Denton and Vera Christine Spakes Denton.

She worked over 30 years at what was then known as Wagner and later at Walmart for several years. Ms. Denton was a devoted caregiver to her parents. She was an animal lover; she fed animals of all kinds around her home – from cats to deer. Ms. Denton even named the deer that ran behind her home. Christmas was her favorite time of year. Ms. Denton would decorate her home and yard and loved to cook for the holidays. When she managed the shipping department, at Wagner, she would often cook and make goodies for the drivers.

Ms. Denton was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Richard Edward Denton.

Survivors include her uncle, Dean Denton and wife Sue, and special friends and caregivers, Wilma Copeland and husband Gary, Kristy Wilson and husband Chris, Dana Baker and husband Michael.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m., March 11, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Jericho Cemetery. Josh Myers will officiate. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., March 10, at the funeral home.

Chris Wilson, Kaden Hatmaker, Josh Denton, Steven Lowery, Josh Myers, and Brett Young will serve the family as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearer is Johnny Wayne McBride.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.