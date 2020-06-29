Sparta Live

Linda Jane Broom

Posted By | June 29, 2020 1:03 pm

Linda Jane Broom, 68, of Sparta, passed away June 28, 2020, at Saint Thomas Midtown, in Nashville.

Mrs. Broom was born Feb. 14, 1952, in White County, to Rosa Lee Lewis and Lawrence Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosa Lee and Lawrence “Jack” Lewis; brother-in-law, James Blaylock; and daughter, Sherry Lynn Broom.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Broom; daughter, LeAnn Qualls and husband Lewis, of Sparta; brothers, Lawrence “Larry” Lewis and Linda, of Maynardville, Ron Lewis and Ann, of Crossville, Joseph “Frank” Lewis, of the Eastland community; sister, Karen Blaylock, of the Eastland community; grandchildren, Justin Ray Qualls,Tristian Carter Qualls, both of Sparta; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., July 1, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, with burial in Clifty Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m., July 1, at the funeral home.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

