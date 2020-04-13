Listening to developing wisdom during the crisis

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

As this plague has developed, I remain somewhat mystified. I am still struggling to understand exactly why we needed to close down our $22 trillion economy and all stay home for weeks at a time. I worry that just when our country was excelling and our economy was surpassing anything else on the planet, we braked to a halt over some poorly understood and potentially deadly virus. I look at the Chinese where this virus is thought to have started, and I wonder what they had to do with this problem. We all know of their ambition to become the number one economy in the world. And I remain concerned that this virus and its spread are not accidental. But I am beginning to see signs that encourage me.

In the first place, we are finally beginning to see some hard questions being asked of the modelers. I heard a modeler say that all models are flawed, but some models can be useful. I am assuming that if we set up a model, we can then feed that model assumptions and get a semi-accurate picture of how our response to the virus can stem the flood of casualties. But from the very beginning, it seemed to me the model was off. We started with the idea that we would lose 2.2 million Americans if we did nothing. Was there ever a plan to do nothing? I think not.

So, we started with an artificially inflated number, and then, in theory, our modelers added “mitigation” and came up with a much lower number of 90,000 to 200,000. Then, as the numbers continued to tank (thankfully) the numbers came down to 30 – 50,000. And I have to ask, if these modelers cannot get any more accurate than this, of what use are the models? Has anyone thought of that? Aren’t the models supposed to give us an accurate idea of what can happen if we follow certain strategies? And if they don’t, don’t we need to either get different models or different modelers?

Moreover, if these models are correct and yet we are still not experiencing the spread they predict, maybe we need to take a decent- sized sample of a population somewhere and test to see if maybe they have already been exposed to the virus? A lot of rumors are floating around about a nasty flu striking people at the end of the year. Could it be that we already have some immunity because this virus has been circulating for a while, and we didn’t know it?

What concerns me about these public meetings held by the president and his virus advisors is the advisors’ attitudes of certainty, even while their numbers are garbage! In the real world who gets by with estimates off by 2 million people? And no one even questions them? When I worked at Walmart, we were allowed to be off in our estimates for sales and payroll of $100 in payroll and $1,000 in sales. How well would these geniuses fare under those standards? These people remind me of that phrase, “Often wrong but never in doubt.”

Well, one person asking questions in a loud voice is Alex Berenson. Here’s one of his tweets:

“In February, I was worried about the virus. By mid-March, I was more scared about the economy. But now I’m starting to get genuinely nervous. This isn’t complicated. The models don’t work. The hospitals are empty. WHY ARE WE STILL TALKING ABOUT INDEFINITE LOCKDOWNS?”

Have you thought about that? Do you realize the Cookeville Hospital has laid off 400 workers and cut hours for the remainder? If you listen to the good Dr. Fauci, he says that “social distancing” is what is causing the models to be wrong. But they have been wrong consistently, even after the modelers supposedly took into account “social distancing.” At some point, don’t we just need to admit that this whole modeling thing is just not working for us? I mean, modeling is supposed to help us prepare and show the effect of actions to “flatten the curve.” But none of these models or modelers have been able to get anywhere near accuracy! If we look at what is happening outside of New York City, we see lot of hospitals that look like Cookeville. We are not only unprepared but we have also sent home the very people we need to have in place should we get a bunch of cases! What we really need to do is to get all the doctors back to work on elective surgery outside of New York, New Orleans, and two or three other places, and we all need to get back to work!

If there needs to be testing, then why aren’t we putting General Motors or one of the other big manufacturers to work making testing units? And if the malaria drug works, and everything I read not written by a Democrat seems to say it does, then let’s get to manufacturing that by the truckloads, and get it in place! Hubba, Hubba, let’s get moving! We don’t have any time to waste, and we cannot afford to spend months paying people to stay at home and nurturing their fears of the great purple people eating virus!

Thank God I heard today that the attorney general’s investigators have impaneled a grand jury and are (finally) starting to get to work on all that FISA abuse. Let’s get some of these crooks lined up to spend a few decades in jail and see how quickly they start turning each other in. If we need a change of venue due to political difficulties with D.C. juries, why can’t we take a page out of the Democrats’ book and judge shop until we find one that believes the guilty should be punished and get it going!

Now I am being humorous in part, but we are moving far too slowly to suit my taste. We need to get about getting back to work and back to having the number one economy in the world. And while we’re at it, let’s see if we can’t slap those Chinese real hard! See ya next week, hopefully, and shake your hand!