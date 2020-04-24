Litter problem

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank The Expositor for the article on March 2, 2020, of the growing litter problem in White County, as it has become a greater problem than I ever imagined. With a generation of millennials terrified of climate change, global warming, and the environment, they apparently don’t care about their own neighborhoods and farms that they travel through every day. You can drive down any road in White County and see the fast food debris, beer cans and trash all over the road right-of-way.

In 1976, we had a commercial produced by the state of Tennessee called “TENNESSEE TRASH.” Well, if that commercial was produced today, it would have White County license plates on the cars, traveling down the road, and throwing trash out the window.

I have written to some of our elected leaders in White County and spoken to others in person with mixed comments. Our county executive and sheriff seem to be on board with a clean-up program, while some of our county commissioners never responded to my letter.

The school system in White County should be teaching the children that their local environment is a place to start for good environmental citizenship. If it is not taught in the schools, then when will it ever be taught?

White County is a place that is full of history, heritage, and geography, and its people are proud of that fact. Our elected leaders should make CLEAN UP WHITE COUNTY a priority!

Stephen T. McCall, Sparta