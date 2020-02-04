Long-term, multi-agency meth distribution investigation nets arrests of eight at this time

According to a press release issued by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a joint undercover investigation that focused on the distribution of methamphetamine in the Upper Cumberland area by Special Agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division and investigators, along with multiple other law enforcement agencies, has resulted in the indictment of 15 people.

In March 2019, detectives with the Cookeville Police Department, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and Drug Agents with TBI developed information about a meth distribution organization operating in and around the Upper Cumberland area. An investigation developed, involving detectives and agents from multiple other law enforcement agencies: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Crossville City Police Department, Overton County Sheriff’s Department, Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (AHIDTA) Middle Tennessee Task Force led by TBI, 13th Judicial Drug Task Force, Office of the 13th Judicial District Attorney General, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and Pickett County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, from March through November 2019, officers conducted multiple undercover purchases and executed search warrants, resulting in the seizure of approximately eight kilograms of methamphetamine, several weapons and vehicles, and a large quantity of US currency.

On February 3rd, the Putnam County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 15 people with conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of methamphetamine. On February 4th, law enforcement officers began arresting those individuals. Those who have been arrested and booked at this time include:

•Aaron Antes (DOB 02/21/1983), Monterey: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), one count Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony. Putnam County Jail.

•William Seth Bowman (DOB 09/03/1976), Cookeville: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). Putnam County Jail.

•Dustin Moody (DOB 09/29/1989), Gainesboro: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). Putnam County Jail.

*Macara S. Page (DOB 12/03/1990), Celina: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy to Sell Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). Bond $300,000.

•Jessica Burns (DOB 02/28/1983), Crossville: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy to Sell Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). Bond $300,000.

•Bryan Thomas Peek (DOB 05/23/1971), Cookeville: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine),one count Conspiracy to Sell Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) . Bond $300,000.

•Shandon Roberts (DOB 05/26/1992), Cookeville: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy to Sell Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), four counts Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent. Bond $300,000.

•Jeremy Joe Bilbrey (DOB 03/30/1976), Baxter: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), one count Conspiracy to Sell Over 300 grams of Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), four counts Manufacturing, Delivery, Sale, Possession with Intent. Bond $300,000.