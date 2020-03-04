Louise Qualls Farris West

Louise Qualls Farris West, 86, of McKinney, Texas, formerly from Sparta, passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at Settlers Ridge Care Center, in Celina, Texas.

Louise was born May 6, 1933, in White County, to John “Shorty” Qualls and Mary Lou Fletcher Qualls. As the only girl among six brothers, she was doted on and well protected!

Louise enjoyed her time in the restaurant business as owner/operator of Farris Lunchroom by the old White County High School, Cliff’s Drive-in on the Cookeville Highway, Farris Diner on Mayberry Street, and Cane Hollow Restaurant. She later worked in the healthcare profession at NHC Healthcare and Hilltoppers Group Home. Louise was a member of First Baptist Church Sparta and attended First Baptist McKinney during her time in Texas over the last 11 years.

Louise was a proud mother to three children, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader and cherished time with her family. She loved to cook for her friends and family and made the best fried apple pies. Louise enjoyed dancing at the Senior Center, in McKinney, every Monday, and she loved and babied her puppies.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her siblings, Donald (Jo Ellen Harvey), James (Florene), Booke (Mildred), Leon, Clarence; sister-in-law, Dimple Qualls; her first husband and children’s father, Clifton Farris; and second, husband Bill West.

She is survived by her brother, Horace Qualls, of Sparta; sister-in-law, Mae Blansett; daughter, June Davis, of Columbia; son, John (Laura) Farris, of Sparta; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Crates, of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Linus Byars, Ceseley (Jimmy) LaPere, Kara (Nathan)

Johnson, Megan (Sampson) Choate, Lexi Crates; and great-grandchildren, Tanner LaPere, Noah Byars, Carter LaPere, Madeline Byars, Grayson LaPere, Bruce Johnson, Allie LaPere, Jack Johnson, Tom Johnson, Levi Choate, and Rinzie Johnson.

A memorial service will 2 p.m., March 8, 2020, at Oak lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Highland Cemetery. Jeff Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m., March 8, at the funeral home.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.