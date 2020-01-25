Louise Sparkman Hollandsworth

Louise Sparkman Hollandsworth, 91, of Doyle, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Hollandsworth was born Feb. 9, 1928, in Doyle, to James Ernest Sparkman and Lilly Webster Sparkman.

She had a work career that spanned from the coat hanger factory, in Sparta, to 30 years at Thomas Industries. Once she retired, she spent most of her time caring for great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Hollandsworth; grandson, James Danny Troglen; brothers, Balas Sparkman, Levon Sparkman; and sisters, Emmadel Bain and Elizabeth Sparkman.

Surviving family members left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Elva Lynn Troglen; granddaughter, Christel Ward; great-grandchildren, Tyler Troglen, Levon (Lee) Troglen, Kwame Jackson, Twyla Troglen, Wanya Groves, Anjelica Briggs, Kyshawn Ward, Quamisha Ward; great-great-grandchildren, Carter Pullum, Nicole Troglen, Javion Jackson, Lydia Jackson, Cross Pullum, Khaleesi Briggs; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Jan. 26, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., Jan. 25, at the funeral home. Mike Kerr will officiate.

Lee Troglen, Jesse Briggs, Tony Wolsey, Joseph Young, Tyler Troglen, and Kyshawn Ward will serve as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.