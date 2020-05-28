Lucille Bratcher Ashburn
Lucille Bratcher Ashburn, 79, of Sparta, passed away May 18, 2020. She was at home and surrounded by family who will always cherish their memories of her.
The daughter of Pirtle and Lela Terrance Bratcher, Lucille was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Coy Ashburn; daughter, Lela Ashburn; and two brothers, Neal and Henry Bratcher.
Surviving and waiting until we can all be together again in glory include two sons, Doug (Debbie) Ashburn, Danny (Joyce) Ashburn; three daughters, Judy (Larry) Murray, Janet (Tony) Musich, Jennifer Pittman; two sisters, Juanita Boswell, Linda Kidwell; grandchildren, Tabitha, Jerimy, Kayla, Mindy, Jesse, Cody, Hannah, Katie, Dusty, Tiffany, Christopher, Kiefer, Chris Shane; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aaron, Gracie, Bella, Lyric, Stella, Ally, Gage, Chan, Emerald, Ace, Donovan, MaKailynn; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Lucille chose Oak Lawn Funeral Home for her cremation arrangements and requested a private family gathering thereafter.
