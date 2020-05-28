Sparta Live

Lucille Bratcher Ashburn

Posted By | May 28, 2020 5:28 am

Lucille Bratcher Ashburn, 79, of Sparta, passed away May 18, 2020. She was at home and surrounded by family who will always cherish their memories of her.

The daughter of Pirtle and Lela Terrance Bratcher, Lucille was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Coy Ashburn; daughter, Lela Ashburn; and two brothers, Neal and Henry Bratcher.

Surviving and waiting until we can all be together again in glory include two sons, Doug (Debbie) Ashburn, Danny (Joyce) Ashburn; three daughters, Judy (Larry) Murray, Janet (Tony) Musich,  Jennifer Pittman; two sisters, Juanita Boswell, Linda Kidwell; grandchildren, Tabitha, Jerimy, Kayla, Mindy, Jesse, Cody, Hannah, Katie, Dusty, Tiffany, Christopher, Kiefer, Chris Shane; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Aaron, Gracie, Bella, Lyric, Stella, Ally, Gage, Chan, Emerald, Ace, Donovan, MaKailynn; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Lucille chose Oak Lawn Funeral Home for her cremation arrangements and requested a private family gathering thereafter.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

SIGN UP FOR MORE! Get special offers and updates from us in your inbox. Sign Up!
+ +

exam: High Pass Rate 9A0-302 Book With High Quality, Most Popular 650-369 Certification Exam On Sale, Provides Best 642-467 Simulation Questions Will Be More Popular, 100% Pass Guarantee 700-501 Simulation Questions Is The Best Material, Most Accurate M2020-701 Study Guide Pdf With The Knowledge And Skills, Exambible E20-545 Braindump Pdf With Low Price, Buy QQ0-301 Exam Questions And Answers UP To 50% Off, Passeasy ACSO-PROC-01 Exam Dumps Pdf With Low Price, Free Download Real HC-711-CHS Test With Accurate Answers, To Pass Your Exam HC-035-411-ENU Practice Exam Questions On Our Store, Most Reliable 000-109 Exam Questions With Answers For Each Candidate, Ucertify C2010-573 Training Guide Is Your Best Choice, Provide Latest LOT-986 Actual Questions Guaranteed Success, Helpful P2090-018 Actual Test On Our Store, Provide New 000-M83 Real Exam Questions Covers All Key Points, Certshared 000-M96 Test Questions And Answers Pdf Latest Version PDF&VCE, High Success Rate CEHT Exam Dump , We Provide 070-662 Exam Paper With Low Price, 100% Pass 70-523 Certificate UP To 50% Off, ITexam-Answers 070-561 Test Software With New Discount, We Have 70-685J Cert Guide Is Your Best Choice, 50% Discount NS0-102 Vce Dumps Online Store, Provide Latest 050-891 Testing Latest Version PDF&VCE, Most Popular 299-01 Practise Questions With The Knowledge And Skills, Pass4sure SZ0-240 Prep Guide Is Your Best Choice, Topdump 310-330 Test Pdf 100% Pass With A High Score, Pass4sure DEV-501 Actual Exam UP To 50% Off, Reliable and Professional VCP-310A Preparation Materials For Each Candidate, High Pass Rate C9560-517 Exam Practice Pdf UP To 50% Off, 50% Discount 1z0-322 Exam Prep With Low Price,

weight loss: how to lose 50 pounds in 1 year how to lose your fat weight loss drug belviq 5 2 diet weight loss results anastrozole men weight loss weight loss dr in arlington tx riding a bike for weight loss il volo weight loss slow metabolism weight loss plan diamond weight loss pills best weight loss surgery 2016 dr mark stengler weight loss weight loss plateaus what to do costco raspberries green tea pills weight loss mommy weight loss tea diet pack green mountain vermont weight loss what is the best collagenweight loss robert smith weight loss photos weight loss beginners guide to weight loss double chin weight loss indian weight loss plan seaweed for weight loss earthing and weight loss alli weight loss pills 60 mg pack of 84 weight loss wraps for arms keto diet weight loss stories with pictures weight loss tips and exercise in urdu top weight loss pills on amazon weight loss surgery south africa roger raglin com weight loss weight loss and early menopause weight loss surgery timeline brooke birmingham weight loss iaso tea for weight loss hcg hormone weight loss drops weight loss doctor chicago il top 10 weight loss pills 2019 isagenix no weight loss how to cut macros for weight loss ace for weight loss hydroxybutyrate weight loss dr bernstein medical weight loss best time to workout for weight loss fasting diets weight loss glp 1 weight loss how is botox being used for weight loss replacement shakes for weight loss how to change weight loss goal on fitbit liquid protein diet viviscal side effects weight gain plastic surgeon who gives weight loss pills and shots megabolic weight loss after menapause hydroxycut hardcore weight loss pills weight loss challenge groups hokkaido weight loss pills side effects achieve medical weight loss jonesboro arkansas vitamin b12 pills to loss weight fascia blaster weight loss results

male enhancement: 20 natural ways to boost your libido penis with huge head clomid for bodybuilding buy original viagra online online med ed promo code teen penis growth ro co what happons when growth are rub on a penis blue wolf pill review clomid online sex aid pills average dick size age pornstar penis penis pump cylinder penis girth exercises 69 sex pictures where do you put your penis if u lose weight will it help with sex drive for men penile enlarger how long should sex last i have a thick dick can you use vitamin e to increase penis size all over 40 viagra effect on male penis enlargement bible 1 pe offer on cb awesome epcs t male review penis enlargement sergical cholesterol building block for hormones sex drive is penis enlargement ssfe horny goat weed libido want penis enlargement pills pennywise what makes penis bigger what is get hard rated penis enlargement gone bad l lysine for sex drive can you take cialis and viagra together how to rapidly increase sex drive when do males start taking viagra what to do when your wife has low sex drive what is the best way to take viagra what happens to your sex drive is there a cure for low libido viagra fast shipping how to make your dick look bigger in a pic cheap viagra samples fortune healthcare fildena what to say to a doctor to get viagra penis growth cum porn viagra commercial actresses names when recovering from heroin does it affect your sex drive how soon before a colonoscoly can i take viagra essential oils that could decrease your sex drive what is the normal male dose for viagra invigorate male enhancement supplement how to make natural viagra with only two ingredients how can i grow my penis bigger what type of medicine is viagra viagra x5 indian viagra how to use man king male enhancement pills

vape: smok alien 220w tank vapor apparel wholesale vape shop portland mtl vape eleaf istick power nike vapor fly rush nike vapor elites socks seizures from vaping atomic dog vapor vape the store vapor lounge washington heights box vape tanks ecig bags how to clean e cig tank reo ecig unique vape pen atomisers ecig inokin cool fire 1 ecig charleston ladson semen vape juice pancake house vape juice sauron air vape 12 nic vape juice how many ml is a juul pod endura e cigarette vaping healthy or not rockstar e cigarette vapor shops lexington ky vaping masters florence sc smok stick prince not working vaping and kids new york ecig best nicotine salt e liquid firebrand vape how to clean vape tanks carnage vape juice wismec rx200 what is the best clearomizer atomizer cleaner elr vape vaporesso target ceramic ccell tank mod in a box o pen vape price banzai vapors xname uwell vapor stores uwell rafale x setup voopoo gene chip mojo 88w 2600 mah tc starter kit uwell crown 3 no flavor nord aio voopoo drag 2 fit menu voopoo uforce t1 coils n1 is there a 21700 battery in voopoo mojo wax vape pen attachment voopoo mod holder vapor wave gif voopoo drag baby beast ecig online stores uk voopoo t2 glass adaptor best propylene mix for ecig

cbd oil: source cbd oil pure cbd oil online cbd oil south carolina sprig cbd cbd for ed green roads cbd oil amazon cbd gummies no thc vaporizer pen side effects where to buy cbd oil in wisconsin apartments in brisbane cbd for rent how cbd oil is made is cbd oil good for menstrual cramps how to mix cbd oil with coconut oil fda approved cbd products cbd oil for joints hairdresser darwin cbd wildflower cbd review cream city vapes cbd oil veterans liquid gold cbd 18k does plus cbd oil contain thc tennessee cbd law 2017 cbd oil does not work cbd skin cancer clinic bulk bill everyday cbd oil best cbd cartridges drying hemp for cbd oil cbd central business district prana p5 cbd components of marijuana 8 bit burger cbd what is cbd oil legal cannabidiol thc townsville cbd where to get marijuana oil dank cartridges review cannabis oil company does cbd gummies have thc uk nerve gas attack cbd oil erectile dysfunction reddit californication lyrics urban dictionary pill biomedicine and pharmacotherapy cbd dip why cbd under tongue how many mg cbd oil shikai recommend for anti inflammatory cbd 78254 miracle zen cv sciences plus cbd oil amazon cbd ignite cbd oil farms zija patch cbd cbd brothers oil hemp works cbd oil cbd oil albuquerque 87123 seven points cbd cbd oil black widow medpro pharmacy new orleans silver moon cbd full spectrum oil cbd oil home business

face mask: n95 mask ok for latex paint what is harry kane face mask custom made n95 respirator masks dr sellers dentist does n95 particulate mask protect against airborne diease welder mask respirator sf where to buy n95 mask how short does your facial hair have to be to seal a respirator how to cut a goat felt face mask how much oxygen can be administered via a face mask lower face mask cloth breeze m respirator black full face mask best luxury face masks trader joes hydrating face mask dermal korea face masks smokers face mask homemade face masks to get rid of blackheads surgical face mask which side apria full face mask respirator mask front what respirator to get for glaze mixing which type of respirator is required to prevent exposure to tuberculosis carbon monoxide mask should you wear a respirator when handling calcuim carbonate powder n95 respirator for varicella p95 respirator assembly knitting a dust mask osha respirator medical evaluation questionnaire spanish 3m respirator 7503 n95 inspired air what is the protection factor for an n95 respirator what do face masks do for the skin coronavirus 401k nba players with face masks replacement clear face shield visor what to apply after a face sheet mask cpt code for respirator exam what brand face mask is good for face breaking down 3m fask mask best dust filter mask apf 25 dust mask willson dust mask n95 masks san francisco today free masks home depot hada labo face mask gokujyun alpha how to use where to buy surgical masks antiviral face masks n95 chemical mask 3m how to make a silicone mask of your face 3m household cleaner mask home depot how to put on n95 test hood 5 snap face shield homemade face masks to close pores face mask shield protective balaclava how to paint a football face mask the shield face to stove scene anti dust fan sa fishing face shield how to n95 respirator beijing