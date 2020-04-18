Lunch with a curator: Richard White on the Battle of Shiloh

Program sponsored by Tennessee State Museum

Join us online, at noon, April 22 CST for a discussion with Richard White, Tennessee State Museum curator of 19th Century Military History, moderated by Jeff Sellers, Director of Public Programming, about the Battle of Shiloh. White will expand upon his recent blog post reflecting on the battle and the Shiloh National Military Park through artifacts at the State Museum. This month marks the 158th Anniversary of the Battle.

The link to the online discussion, presented through Webex, will be promoted on our Facebook page and website event calendar at 10 a.m., April 22, prior to the discussion. Guests will be able to ask Richard White questions during the discussion that will be answered toward the end of the talk, should time allow. Bring your lunch and join us at noon, on April 22.

