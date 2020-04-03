Making masks to help during the COVID-19 pandemic

Vonette Murphy models one of the masks she is making for hospital employees, nursing homes, EMTs, and other individuals who are at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those whose immune systems cause them to be at a higher risk of infection. Murphy solicited the help of her friend, Judy Williams, to help keep up with the high volume of requests.

By Rachel Auberger

“I felt I need to rush in and help people,” Vonette Murphy said. “All I know how to do is sew, so this is what I do.”

Murphy stated that making masks to help protect essential workers from COVID-19 keeps her mind and hands busy as well as fills her desire to serve others during a time of crisis.

Murphy said that approximately two weeks ago a nurse practitioner at Fast Pace Urgent Care asked her if she would make masks for the workers at the local medical clinic because they were unable to keep n95 masks in stock. She immediately looked into the viability of making the needed masks and came in contact with The Tennessee Association of Family and Community through the UT Extension Office.

“That’s a great organization, and they are reaching out all across Middle Tennessee, but I wanted to do for my hometown,” Murphy explained. “I wanted to help my community, my neighbors.”

Murphy said she kept meeting people, or hearing of people, who were desperate.

“My heart went out to these people who are around the public, trying to help, but don’t have the resources to keep themselves safe while they are helping others,” she said. “It was so sad.”

Murphy, who said she is a self-proclaimed fabric hoarder, obtained patterns, first from the UT Extension Office and then researched other sources, including Vanderbilt Medical Center, for other patterns and got right to work, using the fabric she had on hand.

“Some people want the masks with elastic that goes behind their ears, and other people want the kind that tie on,” she explained. “But regardless of which style, they are all made of cotton and have the tucks in them to make them expand to cover your nose and mouth. They also have a pocket in them so that you can put a filter in for added protection.”

Murphy said that in two weeks, she has made close to 150 masks, and the orders just keep rolling in.

“Hospital employees, nursing homes, EMTs, mental health centers – they are all in need of masks, and there just aren’t enough out there, and it makes me sad that they are in such desperate need,” she said. “Even custodial workers and maintenance people at these facilities need to be able to protect themselves. They are out there putting their lives on the line every day.”

Murphy said she started getting so many requests for her masks that she couldn’t keep up with them all, so she enlisted the help of Judy Williams.

“I wasn’t making any progress on the sewing because I was constantly answering messages and taking orders,” she said. “Now I have Judy handle all the requests, and she just lets me know what I need to make.

Anyone who is needing a mask or if someone would like to donate their time or materials to making masks, contact Judy Williams through Facebook.

“We are trying to fulfill orders for healthcare workers first and the immunosuppressed,” Williams said.

Murphy said she will continue to make masks as long as there is a need.

“It gives me something to do with my time other than worry,” she said. “Maybe this is what I was meant to do. I know I was meant to serve and minister to others, so this is how I can do that now.”