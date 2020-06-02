Man indicted on vehicular homicide after 2019 crash involving 3 vehicles

White County Grand Jury has issued an indictment for Timothy Todd Davidson, of Crossville, stemming from the May 15, 2019 crash that claimed the life of Gina Stewart, of Sparta.

The circumstances of the crash were investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and, after consultation with the district attorney general’s office, the case was prepared for presentation to the White County Grand Jury.

According to the May 15, 2019 crash report by Trooper Gavin Sullivan, of Tennessee Highway Patrol, Davidson was driving a 2014 Honda, traveling west on Smithville Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Chevrolet head on, which was driven by Stewart.

Craig W. Hale, 51, of Smithville, was driving a 2007 Toyota pickup truck and was traveling behind Stewart’s vehicle. Hale’s vehicle went between Davidson’s vehicle and Stewart’s vehicle and struck the front of Stewart’s vehicle.

According to Sullivan’s report, Davidson’s vehicle came to a final rest in both lanes of travel. Stewart’s vehicle came to a final rest on top of the guardrail by the eastbound lane. Hale’s vehicle came to a final rest on the right shoulder farther down the highway, partially blocking the eastbound lane.

Stewart died from her injuries. She had four juvenile passengers in her vehicle. Stewart and the four passengers were all wearing seatbelts, according to the report. The passengers were injured.

Hale was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Davidson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Approximately two months after the crash, on July 30, 2019, Davidson was arrested by White County Sheriff Department for driving under the influence (DUI) as well as being in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

On May 21, 2020, White County Grand Jury heard testimony and found probable case that Davidson committed the offenses of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, on May 15, 2019.

The grand jury also found probable cause that Davidson committed the offenses of DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, on July 30, 2019.

The arraignment for Davidson was held in criminal court, on May 27, 2020. He is being held at White County Jail on a $125,000 bond.