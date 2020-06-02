Sparta Live

Man indicted on vehicular homicide after 2019 crash involving 3 vehicles

Posted By | June 2, 2020 7:14 am

Timothy Todd Davidson

White County Grand Jury has issued an indictment for Timothy Todd Davidson, of Crossville, stemming from the May 15, 2019 crash that claimed the life of Gina Stewart, of Sparta.

The circumstances of the crash were investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and, after consultation with the district attorney general’s office, the case was prepared for presentation to the White County Grand Jury.

According to the May 15, 2019 crash report by Trooper Gavin Sullivan, of Tennessee Highway Patrol, Davidson was driving a 2014 Honda, traveling west on Smithville Highway when he crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Chevrolet head on, which was driven by Stewart.

Craig W. Hale, 51, of Smithville, was driving a 2007 Toyota pickup truck and was traveling behind Stewart’s vehicle. Hale’s vehicle went between Davidson’s vehicle and Stewart’s vehicle and struck the front of Stewart’s vehicle.

According to Sullivan’s report, Davidson’s vehicle came to a final rest in both lanes of travel. Stewart’s vehicle came to a final rest on top of the guardrail by the eastbound lane. Hale’s vehicle came to a final rest on the right shoulder farther down the highway, partially blocking the eastbound lane.

Stewart died from her injuries. She had four juvenile passengers in her vehicle. Stewart and the four passengers were all wearing seatbelts, according to the report. The passengers were injured.

Hale was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Davidson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Approximately two months after the crash, on July 30, 2019, Davidson was arrested by White County Sheriff Department for driving under the influence (DUI) as well as being in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

On May 21, 2020, White County Grand Jury heard testimony and found probable case that Davidson committed the offenses of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, on May 15, 2019.

The grand jury also found probable cause that Davidson committed the offenses of DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, on July 30, 2019.

The arraignment for Davidson was held in criminal court, on May 27, 2020. He is being held at White County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

cbd oil: new world cbd fa e juice physiotherapy sydney cbd cbd myths kronic tonic cbd medical grade thc cbd dab oil shatter extraction wusah cbd stack bodies lifestream cbd gummies reviews cbd bradenton cbd balm extra strength 15 mg cbd oil capsules cbd oil for appetite suppression buy cbd coffee 20 mg norco sun med cbd what does thc do to the brain legal buds cbd oil review cannabis tincture side effects cbd now where to buy cbd oil in mcminnville tennessee cba mice cbd oil and yeast infections reviews of honey for amazon purchasing cbd oil maytag wide by side vape cbd oil organic using cbd for pain

weight loss: cesar rodriguez md hcl medicine weight loss rx list foods to eat to lose water weight slender plan appetite suppressant appetite suppressant and gerd best appetite suppressant supplement 2014 lose weight eating peanuts keto recipes soup instant pot how much weight did kat lose on 21 day fix keto recipes with chicken and cauliflower rice cyber monday supplement deals using saran wrap to lose weight dr brian proctor mckinney tx how tamela mann lose her weight how long should i bike to lose weight can cytomel help you lose weight when individuals lose weight quickly when you lose weight does your face change keto comfort foods how much weight can you lose from a water fast common foods that help you lose weight can i still lose weight while gaining muscle best shakes to lose weight 2015 if you exercise and dont eat enough will you lose weight skinny magic diet pills ingredients can you lose weight from eating peanut butter toast and yogurt what in slim down appetite suppressant

vape: cloud 9 vape are voopoo drag 2 and voopoo drag mini coils interchangeable vape juice ban smok baby prince coils can you vape at 16 tonys smoke shop squid vape north shore vape ohm chart vape new ecig tastes burnt ego mini vape vape society coupon code ecig bags uwell crown coils last longer watermelon menthol vape juice crown uwell check atomizer e cigarette cannabis flavor voopoo rex check atomizer vaping and sore throat good cookie admiral ecig juice steam crave thc oil for e cigarette uwell crown copper ecig flashing with new coil uwell brinner 710 thread vape pen voopoo alpha kit review ecig and supply

face mask: reusable face mask what face masks are good for blackheads sun face mask charcoal face mask men face masks to wear in public project e beauty led face mask face mask led military regulations regarding face shield masks do you need to wear a surgical mask for tb full face respirator mask for cleaning chimney pink disposable face masks when are the bape face masks going to be in stalk again amazon respirator mask face masks for sanding and painting amazon respirator fit test mask swat face mask osha respirator fit test facial hair helmet face shield mirror n95 8211 with vaper amazon decorated surgical mask why does using a charcoal masks burn your face uline gas can purge face masks schutt softball face masks what kills germs from the coronavirus around the house amazon 3m n95 3m 8200 mask compact respirator gas mask

exam: Exambible 132-S-100 Training Guide For All Candidates From All Over The World, Most Accurate 830-505 Certification UP To 50% Off, Prompt Updates HP0-M88 Questions And Answers Are Based On The Real Exam, The Most Effective HP0-Y27 Real Exam For All Candidates From All Over The World, Download C2010-659 Exam Paper With Low Price, New Release 000-782 Dumps Pass4sure Is What You Need To Take, Latest Updated C2040-929 Testing Are The Best Materials, Latest 000-M67 Test Pdf On Our Store, Buy Discount 70-498 Exam Dumps For Sale, Buy Best 070-123 Exam Sample Questions With Accurate Answers, Certforall 070-516 Braindump , High Pass Rate 070-658 Latest Dumps On Sale, Prepare for the 070-671 Exam Dumps Are Based On The Real Exam, Provides NS0-510 Certificate Is Updated Daily,

male enhancement: is my sex drive low clomid dose blue sex pills low sex drive pubic hair loss how long until flomax is out of your system how long before i can take another viagra pill penis in art what does no sex drive feel like what is the best male enhancement over the counter to last longer sexual health adviser working penis enlargement very large penis newest penis enlargement studies low priced viagra penis growth and erection pils futa penis growth hentai what can a doctor do to take away sex drive during c section male enhancement detroit what can i do at home to ehance male sex drive penis enlargement dr adams 2018 viagra effects last how long qianli 800mg male enhancement pills where can i buy viagra over the counter in new york penis enlargement mojo what will a doctor be concerned about when prescribing viagra erect human pennis pics of what viagra can do for dicks buy viagra online from australia