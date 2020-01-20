Man successfully rescued from fall in cave, volunteers from other states assist in efforts

Rescue personnel prepare to enter a cave, on Jan. 17, where a man, while caving, was the victim of a boulder dislodging from the wall of the cave and falling on his leg. (Photo by CHUCK SUTHERLAND)

By Rachel Auberger and Kim Swindell Wood

A man has been successfully rescued from a fall in a cave that brought together emergency personnel from Tennessee and several other states who rallied to bring the victim to safety.

At 6:10 p.m., Jan 17, Sparta-White County Volunteer Rescue Squad received a page for a cave rescue in the northeastern part of the county.

White County E-911 immediately contacted Rescue Squad Chief Ray Brown to give further information that they had received a call stating the patient had fallen approximately 10 feet before landing on a ledge. Information also indicated that a boulder had dislodged from the wall and fell on the patient’s leg, possibly breaking it.

“After hearing the details of the location where the patient was, I knew we were going to need help from other departments,” Brown said. “After speaking with our special operations leader, I called Hamilton County Cave and Cliff Rescue in for assistance, and Assistant Chief Brian Krebs immediately got his teams in route towards Sparta.”

After some discussion, cave specialists from Knoxville Rescue and Huntsville Cave and Rescue Unit were also called to the scene.

According to Brown, the cave system in which the patient was located is considered very technical, with several drops over 60 feet increments. The ledge the patient had been climbing was reported to be about 100 feet off the floor of a dome pit.

“We knew we were going to need lots of specialists to perform this rescue work safely,” Brown said.

At approximately 8 p.m., Jan. 17, IRT and medical teams were able to get into the cave to begin patient stabilization and rescue assessments. As more rescuers from across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina began arriving, rigging teams were put together and deployed into the cave to build haul systems to get the patient up the vertical pits. Additionally, a blasting crew had to be sent in to conduct micro-shaving on the rocks to open up a crawl space in one part of the cave.

“Before they could get to this point, the patient had to be lowered to a window in the rock formations about halfway down the 107-foot drop, and, from there, they started moving up the 60-foot pits,” Brown added.

According to Brown, there was a time during the rescue operation that there were 31 rescuers inside the cave working diligently to get the patient to safety and an additional 15 rescuers were outside the entrance of the cave setting up systems to use to aid in hauling the patient through the last portion of the cave entrance.

Crews worked through the night, braving the freezing temperatures, and Brown said that it was approximately 2:55 a.m., Jan. 18, when the patient was extracted from the cave and prepared for the trip off the mountain to incident command where White County Emergency Medical Service was waiting to transport the patient to the hospital for a femur injury. The rescue scene was officially cleared at 6:29 am., on Jan. 18.

“We could not have done this rescue without the prayers and support of the community and our mutual aid rescue teams that came in to help us,” Brown said. “We cannot say thank you enough to Hamilton County Cave/Cliff Technical Rescue, Huntsville Cave and Rescue Unit, Knoxville Rescue, and White County EMS. We would also like to thank the Sparta McDonald’s for donating food, hot chocolate, and coffee on two separate occasions last night [Jan. 17] to help those working at the scene. There were many others that came to offer assistance as well from the local caving community and friends of the patient.”

Chuck Sutherland, a well-known caver, expressed his thoughts about the rescue.

“We cavers get pretty emotional about rescues – the kind of emotion that finds a group of 40 people from at least three different states happily atop a windy and frigid mountain, in White County, at night, in the dead of winter. We are busy with tasks. Rope must be rigged. Paths must be cleared. We must be trained on how to use a haul system.

Inside the cave people are shaving rocks to widen the passage. Cavers are placing bolts to assist with moving the patient. A medic has rappelled and climbed to him and administers medication to ease the pain. Hand warmers are placed on him. He is cold from having been underground and unable to move for so long. He hurts and is weary, but he holds a deep strength that all here know and admire.

Here is a place where normal people become heroes. Normal people learn the complex art of cave and cliff rescue and apply that to help their fellow humans. Normal people volunteer their time to their local rescue group.

“We wait for the order ‘slow haul!’ and, hand over hand, two teams pull the lines a man’s life hangs by. It is a process, with many steps to bring an injured person to the surface. We work, and we wait. People within the cave are communicating messages to us about what we need to do.

“Sometime around 3:30 a.m., the patient emerges from the cave. He is pale, but doing well despite the ordeal he has endured. I shout, ‘We love you!’ from above and see him crack a smile. Soon he is on the back of a side-by-side and on his way down the mountain. Cold and tired, we pack up and find our way down to our cars. There must be a hundred people here.

“Humans are capable of such beauty and wonder. If you ever doubt your fellow man, come to a cave rescue. Tonight a team of humans saved a life. I can’t think of anything more amazing than that.”