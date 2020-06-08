Sparta Live

Mark Anthony Eller

Posted By | June 8, 2020 12:08 pm

Mark Anthony Eller, 62, passed away May 3, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta.

A White County native, Mr. Eller was born May 3, 1958.

He was the son of Alton Loyd Eller and Mildred Pryor Eller Davis, both preceding him in death.

He enjoyed fishing, classic cars, NASCAR, and anything outdoors.  He was self-employed and was of the Church of Christ faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Eller, and his sister, Sharon Yvonne Eller.

Survivors include his daughters, Misty Eller Cole, Ashley Eller Ladd; brother, Terry Eller, of Sparta; five grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, friends, and a large extended family.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m., June 13, 2020, at Plainview Church of Christ. Bro. Barry Vinson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations to cover the cost of services may be made by contacting the funeral home.

Layne Funeral Home, in Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live

male enhancement: cialis and testosterone 18 year old dick size best over the counter impotence pills what causes sex drive to decrease in birth control how to know your penis size causes of erectile dysfunction in 20s 7 pound penis what will increase penis size top rated sex free penis enlargment thick indian cock nexplanon low libido male sex stars men in their 60s sex drive is it the same drake boner what would viagra do to a normal man can weed affect penis growth in your adolesense where is a pharmacy that sells viagra over the couneter can heart issues affect sex drive increase penis size law of attraction lack of sleep sex drive safe buy generic viagra online viagra super active reviews best research on male enhancement pills that work viagra fueled sex vids tumbir viagra 50 mg effects who is the new blonde in viagra single packs commercial natural increase sex drive men increase libido pills what does bramhi do for sex drive semen retention low libido viagra offers

weight loss: keto for weight loss cumin weight loss plastic wrap weight loss 1000 calorie a day diet weight loss weight loss birth control top secret weight loss pills tresiba weight loss super slim pomegranate diet pills forum most popular weight loss pill what diet pills show up on a drug test pilates and weight loss weight loss icd 10 breasts before and after weight loss molecuslim diet pills thigh weight loss is salmon good for weight loss skin firming after weight loss green coffee diet pills walmart gamma linolenic acid for weight loss coconut oil pulling weight loss fruit good for weight loss 7 day diet pills ninja smoothies for weight loss best diet pills to lose weight fast triphala weight loss stories mag 07 weight loss results hcg diet pills review best diet pills to burn belly fat best diet pills in dubai walking vs running weight loss thrive diet pills side effects poop pills for weight loss

face mask: n95 duckbilled mask how to clean your n95 mask full face scuba mask surgical face mask industry face masks for cystic acne best ski face mask daily copd face mask nfl face fan mask fresh rose face mask dupe m3 respirator mask alkaline detergent black sugar wash off face mask bondage face mask asbestos full face mask what do you do after a face mask wash off face mask n95 mask sacramento strong face mask est anti aging masks for face 3m frash air full face spray mask surgical mask how to wear them 3m hepa filter mask dust mask nose clips japanese surgical mask fashion chanel sims 4 face mask mask for dust allergies how to select n95 mask n95 mask kelly respirator mask getting too hot organic respirator mask vapor ac moore dust mask pilot respirator costume mask whole face snorkel mask

cbd oil: cbd oil side effects cbd what is it has anyone tested positive for cbd oil cbd oil hemp leaf or seed cbd oil long island how much cbd isolate can be dissolved into coconut oil cbd oil colitis cbd oil sublingual bioavailability cbd oil for back pain reddit can you use purchased cbd oil as lube cbd bartells is cbd oil legal in israel cbd oil winchester va cannabinol isolate how to use how many mg of cbd in a gram of weed cbd tinctures for sale depression wikipedia cbd lotion for knee pain define topically high definition cannabis zilis ultracell hemp oil cbd oil comparison earthquake stress brisbane cbd rent how cbd and thc work together define theraputic cbd 4500mg can you put cbd vape oil under your tongue cbd oil sarasota fl hemp co2 extract vs cbd oil medicinal hemp oil cbd where to buy cbd tincture canada

exam: Exampassok GB0-363 Test Exam With Accurate Answers, Helpful HP0-380 Exam Vce Is Your Best Choice, Discount HP0-171 Pdf With High Quality, Provide Latest HC-012-311-ENU Vce And Pdf Online Shop, Download Latest HC-035-745-CHS Certification Exam Are The Best Materials, Valid and updated 000-139 Exam Demo For All Candidates From All Over The World, Discount C2140-055 Test Engine Online Shop, Recenty Updated C4060-080 Exam Collection Covers All Key Points, Certleader LOT-822 Certification Material UP To 50% Off, Latest 070-223 Testing , Buy MB4-161 New Questions , Sale 1Z0-515 Dumps Pdf Latest Version PDF&VCE, Download Latest 050-V711-CSESECURID Practice Exam With The Knowledge And Skills, Reliable and Professional 310-200 Practice Exam Is The Best Material, Most Popular VCPC510 Certificate For All Candidates From All Over The World, Buy Latest 70-673 Questions And Answers Online Shop,

vape: how to store vape juice diy mechanical mod kit okc vapes vape pen for wax vapor 10 kayak pax 3 no vapor nike jr mercurial vapor x fg cr7 aspire pegasus vape spacing your ecig coils celebrities that vape best e cigarette battery flavors for vape 808 e cigarette battery vape shop costa mesa aspire nepho coils complete vapors og bubba best vaping liquids drop juice vape out clapton wire for sale tfv8 for sale smok alien bricked trump vaping ban low wattage uwell crown coils sublime vapor uwell watch fix smok tfv8 tank uwell crown rba dry hits aqua flow ejuice voopoo drag mini rda kit trinity alpha smok