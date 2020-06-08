Mark Anthony Eller

Mark Anthony Eller, 62, passed away May 3, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta.

A White County native, Mr. Eller was born May 3, 1958.

He was the son of Alton Loyd Eller and Mildred Pryor Eller Davis, both preceding him in death.

He enjoyed fishing, classic cars, NASCAR, and anything outdoors. He was self-employed and was of the Church of Christ faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Eller, and his sister, Sharon Yvonne Eller.

Survivors include his daughters, Misty Eller Cole, Ashley Eller Ladd; brother, Terry Eller, of Sparta; five grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, friends, and a large extended family.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m., June 13, 2020, at Plainview Church of Christ. Bro. Barry Vinson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations to cover the cost of services may be made by contacting the funeral home.

Layne Funeral Home, in Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.