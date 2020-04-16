Marla Dione Murray

Marla Dionne Murray, 51, passed away April 15, 2020, at her home, in Sparta.

Marla was born Sept. 19, 1968, in White County, to Betty Dycus Farley and Donnie Farley.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Dycus Farley.

She is survived by her husband, Montuka Murray; children, Malik Murray, Mia Murray; father, Donnie Farley; brother, Brent Farley; sister, Marsha Jackson (Jermaine); mother-in-law, Vickie Murray; sister-in-law, Victory Murray; niece, Gabriella Stout (Micah); nephew, Austin Farley; aunts and uncles, Gwen (Roy) Johnson, Charles (Paulette) Dycus, Brenda Anderson (whose husband, Billy, preceded Marla in death); and a numerous cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private burial, at noon, April 18, 2020, and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Marla requested donations be made to the Betty Farley Scholarship Fund at First National Bank.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.