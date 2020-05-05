Marsha Brock honored for 25 years
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 5, 2020 6:40 am
Averitt Express recently honored associate Marsha Brock, of Sparta, for 25 years of service. Brock is one of the more than 1,200 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.
