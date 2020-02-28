Mary Alice Long

Mary Alice Long, 66, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 24, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Long was born June 10, 1953, in Doyle, and was the daughter of Charles Simmons and Unice Ward Simmons.

She liked sports and playing softball, and she also liked to dance. She loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Edward Davis; and her sisters, Barbara Denton and Kay Simmons.

Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years, Jerry Long, of Sparta; daughter, Jennifer Lee (Charlie), of Sparta; grandchildren, Dustin Bennett (Layna), Austin Bennett, of Sparta; great-grandchildren, Gavin Bennett, Ivy Bennett, Declan Bennett, Gwen Summers, Flissity Summers, Alexander Bennett; sister, Glenda Young (Gary Hopkins), of Spencer; good friend and neighbor, Elly Conard; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m., March 7, 2020, at Doyle Church of the Nazarene. Tracy Curtis will officiate. The family will welcome friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m., March 7, at the church.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.