Mary Jane Osowski Kafka

Mary Jane Kafka, née Osowski, born June 24, 1936, in South Bend, Indiana, passed away at her home, in Sparta, on May 1, 2020, at 5:45 a.m., after a long illness.

Mary grew up in South Bend, Indiana, before moving with her family to Apalachin, New York, and later to Owego, New York, where they built their dream home and cherished time with their family.

After some time, Mary and Marvin moved south to Tennessee to retire and enjoy the warmer weather. Mary was an avid gardener and loved being outside. She always had a smile on her face and had the most beautiful spirit. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Stanley Osowski, and a brother Joseph Osowski.

Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Kafka and their four children, Kristopher (Shelly) Kafka, Kenneth (Sherry) Kafka, Jennifer Kafka Short, and Kellen (Rebecca) Kafka. She is also survived by her nine beloved grandchildren, Melissa (Kevin) Krooner, Kristin (Dan) Fody, Colleen (Joe) Kafka, Michael (Louise) Kafka, Gareth (Kristen) Kafka, Courtney Short, Caitlin Kafka, Amanda Kafka, and Wesley (Emily Greene) Kafka. Mary also had eight great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. In addition, she is survived by her brothers, Thomas (Barbara) Osowski and Michael Osowski; sister-in-law, Gloria Osowski; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Saint Adalbert’s Catholic Church, in South Bend, Indiana, at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Hunter Funeral Home.