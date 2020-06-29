Mary Katherine Dilldine Mabe

Last Updated: June 29, 2020 at 12:50 pm

Mary Katherine Dilldine Mabe, 86, of the Cedar Creek community, of White County, passed away June 28, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Mabe was born May 30, 1934, in Sparta.

She worked in shirt factories and then started at Wagner Electric the day they opened their doors and worked until she was able to retire.

She loved going to yard sales enough so that she would look them up in the newspaper and map out her day according to where they were going to be that day. As much as she loved going to yard sales, her passion was spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Mabe is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, L.D. Mabe; daughter, Mary Ellen Mabe; son, Daniel Ray Mabe; father, Willie Herbert Dilldine; mother, Sarah Rachel Carter Dilldine Smith; and brothers H.T. Dilldine and Robert Dilldine.

Surviving family members include her three children, Elizabeth Gail (Glenn) Cope, David Dee Mabe, Anita Kay (Billy) Elrod; grandchildren, Angel Mabe, J.D. (Jessica) Mabe, Chris (Shannon) Elrod, Elaina (Josh) Elrod, Chyene (Jake) Johnson, John Elrod, Tapanga Elrod, Mary Elrod; great-grandchildren, Kat, Rose, Jessie, Gabe, Addie, Brooklyn, Riley, William; sister, Margaret Marsh; and brothers, Alvin Dilldine and Lloyd Dilldine.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., June 30, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Taylor’s Providence Cemetery. Philip Luna will officiate, with music by Ronnie Prater. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 30, at the funeral home.

J.D. Mabe, Chris Elrod, Josh Miller, John Elrod, Roger Marsh, and Rick Fuson will serve as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.