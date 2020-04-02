Mary Magdalene Luna

Mary Magdalene Luna, 85, passed from this life at her residence, in Sparta, on March 28, 2020, to be with the Lord

Mrs. Luna was born Feb. 22, 1935, to Anthony P. Adcock and Rutha V. Taylor Adcock.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Frank Adcock and Claborn Adcock.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 33 years, Roston Luna; Her son, Carl D. Young and wife Juany; brother, Jessie Adcock; stepchildren, Hilda (Harold) Thurman, Esther (David) Fouts, Karen Luna, Mary Luna, Amy (Howie) Knapp, Phillip (Vicky) Luna; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nephews.

The family sends many thanks to all those who have visited, brought food, and those who stopped by to check in.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the family will have a private family visitation 10 a.m.-noon, April 2, 2020, at Taylor’s Providence Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral service will noon, April 2, at the church, with interment in the church cemetery. Bro. Phillip Luna and Bro. Jarred Young will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Eric Thurman, Jason Cash, Matthew Luna, Seth Luna, Heath Young, and Jackson Young.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.