Mary Mildred Wright

Mary Mildred Wright, 98, passed from this life, on March 25, 2020, at the Lynchburg Nursing Home.

Mrs. Wright was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Sparta, to Maude and Lemon Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hubert R. Wright; brothers, Lonard Smith, Dillon Smith; and sisters, Joyce Walls and Mozel White.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda June Campo, of Marshall, Texas; son, Charles (Barbara) Wright, of Manchester; grandchildren, Bruce (Sherry) Hutchings, of Sparta, Beth (David) Trumbly, of Conroe, Texas, Gina (James) Hester, of Marshall, Texas, Carrie (John) McInturff, of Manchester, Charles Wright II, of Manchester, Bradley (Ashley) Wright, of Cookeville; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Interment at Elrod Cemetery was 10 a.m., March 27, 2020.

Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Findlay Church Christ, Cookeville-Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund, or the donor’s choice to aid victims of COVID-19.

Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.