Mary Ruth Davis Haston

Mary Ruth Davis Haston, 95, a native of White County, passed away April 13, 2020, at Raintree Manor, in McMinnville.

Mrs. Haston was born May 27, 1924, in Sparta, to George Virgil Haston and Anna Belle Dycus Haston.

She was a 1942 graduate of White County High School. Mrs. Haston was a retired secretary from Faith Baptist Academy later known as Volunteer Christian Academy. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended Cornerstone Baptist Church while she was in McMinnville. Mrs. Haston loved to garden and work with her flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Boyd Haston; brothers, Bransford Davis, Robert Davis; sister, Dorothy McWilliams; and son-in-law, Clark McGee.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn McGee, of McMinnville, Wayne (Sharon) Haston, of Lewisbury, Pennsylvania, Ron (Renee) Haston, of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Jeff (Linda) McGee, Suzette (Jerry) York, Chad (Rachel) McGee, Faith (Ben) Barrett, Carissa Haston, Celeste (John) Martzall, Nathaniel (Gabrielle) Haston, Genny Marie (Taylor) Smith; and great-grandchildren, Brandon, Emily, Daniel, Jeffery, Zach, Lucy, Abigail, Caroline, Kyrie, Katrina, Davis, Truett, Ezri, Ember, Nolan, Caedmon, Selah, and Abel.

In consideration of health and safety of friends and family, a private service will be conducted from the chapel of Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced after the social restrictions have been lifted.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.