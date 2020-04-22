Mary Ann Gergert Jones

Last Updated: April 22, 2020 at 11:26 am

Mary Ann Gergert Jones, 83, of Sparta, passed away April 16, 2020, in Sparta.

Mrs. Jones was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Fredonia, Kansas, to Emil Gegert and Lotti Stewart Gergert.

She was retired from Mallory Timers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. Jones; sisters, Ruby Bryant, Thelma Jean Gergert; granddaughter, E. Michelle Green; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn J. Green; and twin brother, Maralynn Gergert.

Survivors include her daughters, Reba Jones, Georgie Jones; sons, Bailey Jones, Michael Jones, Calvin Jones; granddaughters, Reba Rogers, Regina Green, Kristen Jones, Leah and Lacy Russell; grandsons, David Green Jr. James Green (Amanda), Cody, Steven, Keith Bailey Jones Jr., Michael Hendrien; great-grandchildren, Alley and Hunter Rogers, Kaylee and Jacob Knowles, Emma and Johnny Green, Kenzligh Green, Nathaniel and Alyssa Randolph; and special friends, Alton and Rosie Roberts.

Pallbearers include David Green Jr., Andrew Key, Terry Narramore, Darryl Rogers, Robbie Roberts, Steven Gentry, Zane Hawkins, Noble Hawkins, Jeremy Womack, and Ethan Womack.

There was a private graveside service for Mrs. Jones, at 11 a.m., April 21, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with Jerry Womack officiating.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.