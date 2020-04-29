Matthew Cory Poteet

Matthew Cory Poteet, age 31, passed away April 24, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare, in Shelbyville.

Mr. Poteet was born Dec. 16, 1988, in Sparta.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a mechanic for Albea Americas Inc., in Shelbyville. He loved sports, both as a spectator and participant. He lit up a room with his personality and loved to spend time with family and friends.

Mr. Poteet was preceded in death by his father Jerry Poteet.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Sherry and Bruce Hutchings; brother, Kyle Poteet and wife April; stepsister, Shavonne Hutchings; three nieces Hannah, Taylor, Allyson; nephew, Payton; and grandparents, Celia Poteet, Richard Poteet, Alton and Nancy Hutchings, Brenda Campo, and Debbie Mooneyham.

In honor of the family’s wishes, Mr. Poteet will be cremated. No public services are planned.

Joshua 1:9 “Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.