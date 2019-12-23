Maudie Pippin Farris

Maudie Pippin Farris, 93, of Cookeville, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Farris was born Feb. 14, 1926, in Cookeville, to Emory Thompson Pippin and Mallie Frances Welch Pippin.

She was a member of Willow Avenue Church of Christ. Mrs. Farris loved worship services. She was a wonderful homemaker. Mrs. Farris formerly worked at Cookeville Shirt Company and retired from custodial services at Tennessee Tech University.

She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lemon Farris and Nancy Bell Cunningham Farris; three sisters, Milta Vaughn, Mona Benson, Mintie Newcomer; and four brothers, Flaskie Pippin, Thomas Woodfork Pippin, Freelon Pippin, and Emery “Sonny” Pippin.

Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Fred Farris, whom she married Oct. 10, 1946; son, Royce Farris (wife, Carol), of Sparta; Floyd Farris, of Cookeville; three sisters, Mamie Chaffin, Margie Dyer, both of Cookeville, Hazel Jackson, of West Bloomfield, Michigan; three grandchildren, Wayne Farris, Jacoby Farris (wife, Melissa), Cameron Farris; four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Mikaela, Landon, and Tyler Farris; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was 11 a.m., Dec. 21, 2019, at Willow Avenue Church of Christ, with burial in Cunningham Cemetery.

Pallbearers were friends and family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Happy Haven Children’s Home, 2311 Wakefield Dr., Cookeville, Tennessee 38501.

Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.