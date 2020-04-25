McDonald’s offering Thank You Meals through May 5

In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald’s is offering free Thank You Meals through Tuesday, May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, features a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation. It is served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.

Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.