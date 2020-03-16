Medicare scam tied to coronavirus

From: Loni Holloway Hitchcock, Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) project coordinator, UCDD/AAAD, Cookeville

CALLS BEING MADE TO SENIORS

It has been brought to our attention that calls are being made to seniors, asking if they had “received their coronavirus supplies.” When told no, they are asked for their Medicaid number and other personal information to “confirm” identity.

PLEASE – DO NOT RELEASE ANY OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION TO THE SCAMMER!

Medicaid is NOT sending out coronavirus supplies!

Please remember, do NOT ever give out any personal information over the phone, unless YOU made the call to a company directly and are 100 percent certain of who you are talking to.

If you’re in doubt, don’t give information out.