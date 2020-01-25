Melvin Wherley
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 25, 2020 9:42 am
Melvin Wherley, 76, of McMinnville, formerly of Sparta, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, in Murfreesboro.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMinnville Funeral Home.
