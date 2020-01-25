Melvin Wherley

Last Updated: January 25, 2020 at 3:24 pm

Melvin Earl Wherley, 76, of McMinnville, passed from this life Jan. 24, 2020, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, in Murfreesboro.

Mr. Wherley was born Oct. 26, 1943, in York, Pennsylvania, and was of the Methodist faith.

He served his country for over 30 years combined in the military as a veteran of the U.S. Army and with the Army National Guard where he was a staff sergeant, worked as a police officer in White County, was employed with Hagemeyer for a period of time, was active in the Warren County Election Commission, was an administrator at the Loyal Order of Moose, a past Master of Warren Lodge No. 125 F. & A.M., and was a seasonal worker at Lowe’s.

Mr. Wherley was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Margaret Wherley; son, Butch Wherley; and sister, Lucille.

He is survived by his wife Judy Watts Wherley, of McMinnville; children, Denise Wherley, of Sparta (fiancé John Casey), Billy Wherley, of Alabama, Kim Sclosser and husband Kenneth Schlosser, of Coffee County; brother, Henry “Hank” Wherley, of New Freedom, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Amber Parker, Zack Burchett, Elizabeth Dodson, Jacob “Jake” Roach, Wes (Charity) Wherley; great-grandchildren, Brennan, Zander, Katie, Brooklyn ;and several nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Jan. 28, 2020, at McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Donald “Don” Watts will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery. Military grave rites will be administered by American Legion Post 173 and V.F.W. Post 5064. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Jan. 27, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 28, at the funeral home. A Masonic service will be conducted at 6 p.m., Jan. 27.

McMinnville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.