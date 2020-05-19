Memorial Day Program
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 19, 2020 1:28 pm
There will be a Memorial Day Program with a Bell Ringing Ceremony at 10 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020, at Rotary Club of Sparta Veterans Park. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, call the Veterans Service Office, at (931) 836-3595.
