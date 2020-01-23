Memories in stone and marble

Playl’s Ponderings – By Steve Playl

Surrounded by a rich history that reached way beyond our memory, Sammie and I walked slowly among the stones and marble markers that commemorated the lives of more than a thousand souls. Driving from Chattanooga to Nashville, we had chosen a route that led us through Warren County, Tennessee. Near McMinnville, we drove through miles of nursery stock, past the house where we had lived when two of our daughters were born, and down the road that leads to Shellsford Baptist Church and the largest rural cemetery in Warren County.

It was my privilege to serve as pastor of that historic church many years ago.

As we walked through the large graveyard, we passed headstones that bore names like: Bond, Bottoms, Butcher, Chastain, Foutch, Grove, Hennessee, Higgenbotham, Hillis, Kell, McGee, Savage, Walker, Wilcher, and Yancy. Those, plus many others, were familiar to us. I had helped to bury a few with those names. Others had passed from this life since we had moved away those many years ago. Some of the names surprised us. We thought they were still living in the community. Many of the names brought back precious memories of time spent with those beloved folks.

In addition to the more than 1,500 marked graves, there are an unknown number of unmarked graves – graves, originally identified with a simple wooden cross or board with a carved name, that contain the earthly remains of early settlers. Likely, a few of the Cherokee people who camped there during the “Trail of Tears” were laid to rest in that burial place.

Although the exact location of his resting place remains unknown, a sign has been erected to honor the man from whom Shellsford derives its name. The inscription reads: “CHRISTIAN SHELL, 1773-1827, A Justice of the Peace, who from 1801 to 1805 donated land for this cemetery. Land for the First Baptist Church and built the first mill in this area.” The mill was located where early settlers forded the Collins River. In 1810, a log building was built to house the small congregation known as The Baptist Church of Christ at Shellsford. Later the name was shortened to Shellsford Baptist Church. That was before I moved my family to that area, but I read about it.

So many memories! That trip, a few weeks ago, reminded me of the first funeral service I helped to officiate in that strong country church. It reminded me of funerals of friends and parishioners that left this life at various ages. It gave me an opportunity to visit with some of our dear friends that still live there…and we relived the special years of our life together when we were welcoming babies into our family and serving a very strong church in a beautiful part of our country.

It also reminded me that life is short. Our life passes by like the morning fog burning off the Collins River. Scripture uses fog – vapor that appears for a short time then vanishes – as an illustration of the brevity of life on this earth. Other Biblical reminders include “…a shadow that passes…” Then there’s the “threescore and ten…maybe fourscore” – seventy or eighty years – after which we are “…cut off and fly away…”

The writer of Hebrews tells us we all have an appointment with death, followed by the judgement. Until then, we have a wonderful opportunity to live a life that glorifies God; that life offers the privilege of loving each other and working together to make the world we live in a better place.

Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com