Mended Hearts donates AED to White County Library

The Cookeville Chapter 127 of Mended Hearts with Cookeville Regional Medical Center has presented White County Public Library an AED (Automated External Defibrillator). Mended Hearts is a support group for persons and their families with heart issues. They have donated 167 AEDs in the Upper Cumberland area. L-R: Cathy Farley, White County Library, director; Blanche Smithers, president of Mended Hearts; Jimmy Graham, White County Library; and Jimmie and Linda Loftis, AED chairpersons.