Mended Hearts donates AED to White County Library
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 10, 2020 7:44 am
The Cookeville Chapter 127 of Mended Hearts with Cookeville Regional Medical Center has presented White County Public Library an AED (Automated External Defibrillator). Mended Hearts is a support group for persons and their families with heart issues. They have donated 167 AEDs in the Upper Cumberland area. L-R: Cathy Farley, White County Library, director; Blanche Smithers, president of Mended Hearts; Jimmy Graham, White County Library; and Jimmie and Linda Loftis, AED chairpersons.
