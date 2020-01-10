Sparta Live

Mended Hearts donates AED to White County Library

Posted By | January 10, 2020 7:44 am

The Cookeville Chapter 127 of Mended Hearts with Cookeville Regional Medical Center has presented White County Public Library an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).  Mended Hearts is a support group for persons and their families with heart issues.  They have donated 167 AEDs in the Upper Cumberland area. L-R: Cathy Farley, White County Library, director; Blanche Smithers, president of Mended Hearts; Jimmy Graham, White County Library; and Jimmie and Linda Loftis, AED chairpersons.

