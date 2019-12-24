Merry Christmas to everyone

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

By the time you are reading this, Christmas will almost have arrived. Merry Christmas to you and yours, and I hope last year was great and the coming year even better! From everything I can see, the future looks bright and shiny, like a new penny. If there come thousands of new jobs from this new trade deal, then that’s great. But, if it only accomplishes evening out the marketplace, it will have done us a great service for many years going forward.

I want to stay away from politics in terms of advocating for one side or another this Christmas. Surely, we can all agree to disagree amiably, or, better yet, just don’t bring up politics over the holidays. And those folks that normally just sit and listen need to speak up and say firmly, “No politics!” We’ll all have a better holiday! And if you have a guest that cannot respect that rule, then my approach is just to give them no opposition. Just smile and agree and ignore. It’s hard to argue with yourself. Pretty soon, the conversation will turn to other topics.

This time of year is hard on folks with a death in the family over the previous year. We are all pretty connected with Facebook these days in a way we might not have been a few years ago. If we know of someone that is going to have a hard time this year, it never hurts to private message them on Facebook or give them a call. Trying to figure out what to do on such a personal holiday can be difficult when half of your person is gone. Just knowing someone is thinking of you during a difficult time can make a huge difference for people.

The holidays can be a time for depression, so if we have friends that are inclined in that direction, again, if we can reach out and communicate caring, it can warm a heart this time of year unlike any other.

When I was young and stupid, I once “boycotted” a family Christmas because of some silly disagreement with my father. I struggled that holiday with being depressed, and that is not an emotion I have very often. I hadn’t really thought it through, because since I was “boycotting” Christmas with Dad, that meant I missed many other family members that dropped in at Dad’s over the course of the day. It was the most miserable Christmas ever, and I decided then I would never miss another Christmas with family. So, I can understand how it might feel not to have the family around to celebrate the holidays with.

Though it might be difficult to get through the clutter of noise that surrounds the holidays, try to find a moment this Christmas to make contact with every loved one you see. It might be that all you can do is grip their arm, look them in the eye, and tell them how much you love them. But try to make that one moment of individual contact that gets through the fog.

And can we ever be thankful enough? I look around every time I drive from home and marvel at the beautiful place in which we live and the smooth roads we drive and the law and order that makes life so “civilized.” There are many places in the world where there will be no quiet veneer of civilization this Christmas.

I heard the statistic the other day that if you live in the United States of America and make $20,000 yearly, you are in the top 3 percent in income worldwide. It’s hard to believe, isn’t it? Yet, there are starving millions all around the world.

These past few years have seen a literal war on Christians. Worldwide, Christians are not only under attack but in many places are being wiped out! Many of the Christians in and around the Middle East, where America has been fighting and theoretically keeping the peace, have been driven out of the country or killed. How can it be that we, as a country, can allow religious persecution to grow and strengthen when we are supposed to be keeping the peace? It shall not be recorded to our benefit that we, of all people, turned a blind eye while Christians were literally persecuted out of existence!

I hope over the past year we have been able to express for you some of your frustrations with the system we live in. While we have a wonderful country to live in, there is always room for improvement, and there are always many forces that attempt to change our way of life. Even though many of them have good motives, we must be very careful when thinking about making any changes to our founding documents and the freedoms we derive from these promises and restraints. We don’t have the comforts and high standard of living and relatively high income by accident. We inherited a well-run society. The real question is whether we will leave one for our heirs.

Until next week…