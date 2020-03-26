Message from YMCA

FROM: Kyle Goff, CEO Sparta-White County YMCA

Thank you for being patient while we’ve had tough decisions to make and worked on logistics. Per the Governor’s Executive Order, our closure will be extended until Monday, April 6th. These are hard times for everyone with so much uncertainty. We know that our community relies on our YMCA not only as a place to stay active physically but also to stay active socially. The Y is a place where we can come together to build connections that strengthen our community, and we need those connections now more than ever. We need to band together to offer our neighbors the help and encouragement they need during this time.

During this time of closure our staff are reaching out to local and county government, our hospital, schools, members, and other nonprofits to help where are making sure we are filling the gaps when found to help our community in this time of need. We will be updating you as these projects unfold. We are using our Active & Ageless program as a liaison to the older population that may be quarantined for their safety. We are making supply runs and delivering to the at-risk demographic. We are also using this time to make facility updates and provide you with a clean facility when you return.

We cannot do this alone. We need the help of YOU, our Y family. The Y is a cause that strengthens our community and we hope you’ll continue to be part of this bigger movement. Your membership fees will allow us to continue to provide services that are most needed during these difficult times. We cannot control how the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold but, we can control how we respond to it. We understand that everyone’s needs are different and we seek to accommodate every request but we ask you to consider the choice stay with us and be a part of a positive movement that brings us closer together and unites us as a community.

Please carefully read below:

Options for Membership:

I want to continue supporting the Y as always; I choose no action related to my fees at this time. I would like to request a prorated credit for 18 days of my membership fees to be applied to my next scheduled draft in April (please contact us before the April 1st draft) I would like to hold my membership for a period of 30 days. During this time, no bank draft will occur. We can release the hold and charge you a prorate for the remainder of the month if you are able to return before the 30 days are up. I would like to go above and beyond by making an individual donation to fund the Y’s efforts during this time. Should you choose this option, we will ensure you receive an appropriate tax letter.

Option 1: requires no action

requires no action Option 2: Prorated Membership Credit – Click HERE to email us

You can also call at 931-836-3330 but please understand our office hours are sparatic at this time

Prorated Membership Credit – Click to email us You can also call at 931-836-3330 but please understand our office hours are sparatic at this time Option 3: Membership Hold – Click HERE to email us

You can also call at 931-836-3330 but please understand our office hours are sparatic at this time

Membership Hold – Click to email us You can also call at 931-836-3330 but please understand our office hours are sparatic at this time Option 4: CLICK HERE to make a charitable donation

If we do not hear from you before 4:00 p.m. on March 30, 2020, we will continue your current membership draft and YMCA membership, per Option 1 above.

We will continue to communicate with you during this time, based on information that’s available to us all. Making tough decisions to preserve the Y for future generations is unavoidable during this time, but every single commitment of support from you will help. The Y remains positive that this health crisis is temporary, and our intention is to reopen our branches and programs as soon as possible.

Thank you for your continued patience and understanding. We know you are also dealing with challenges, and we’re thankful for you, even if it’s just in spirit during this time. For those who can STAY WITH US, you are helping us accomplish so much more… together.

We miss you and hope to see you soon!

Kyle Goff

CEO