Michael Allen Adcock

Michael “Mike” Allen Adcock, 74, passed away June 14, 2020, at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta.

Mr. Adcock was born Sept. 24, 1945, in the Peeled Chestnut community of White County, to George Estes Adcock and Laura Belle LaFever Adcock.

He had been a construction worker and farmer. He especially loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah; his brother, Roger; sister-in-law, Donna Carol Hash; and brother-in-law, Stanton Rowland.

Survivors include his wife, Gail Rowland Adcock; daughter and son-in-law, Deneane and Mitch Robbins; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Kathryn Adcock; grandsons Hyle (Shelby) Robbins, Hayden Robbins (Gracie Judkins), Rob Adcock; step-granddaughter, Kayleigh (Dustin) Allen; step-great-grandsons, Zade, Ryatt; sister, Michelle Adcock; sisters-in-law Marilyn (Danny) Jolley, Brenda (Don) Lowery, JoAnn Adcock; aunt, Lorelle Goodwin; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside service was 11 a.m., June 17, 2020, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Gary McBride officiated.

Serving as pallbearers were Roger Creason, Robert Ervin, Joe Denny Humphrey, David Hunter, Danny Jolley, and Kyle Simpson.

Honorary pallbearers were his grandsons, Hyle, Hayden, and Rob, along with cousins Jerry Billings and Eddie Hutchings, and his special friend, Cricket Mason.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery c/o Hunter Funeral Home, P.O. Box 90, Sparta, Tennessee 38583.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

