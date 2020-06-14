Michael Allen Adcock
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | June 14, 2020 4:49 am
Arrangements are incomplete for Michael Allen Adcock, 74, of Sparta, who passed away June 14, 2020, at St. Thomas Highlands Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete for Michael Allen Adcock, 74, of Sparta, who passed away June 14, 2020, at St. Thomas Highlands Hospital.
© Copyright 2020 | Sparta Live
