Michael Edward Lane
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 7, 2020 12:45 pm
Michael Edward Lane, 66, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at Saint Thomas Highland, in Sparta.
Mr. Lane was born June 11, 1953, in Knoxville.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
